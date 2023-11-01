'Zaka Ashraf sahab...': Shahid Afridi lashes out at PCB chief on live TV after Babar chat leak fiasco - Watch

The Pakistani players and top PCB officials have been engaged in a heated dispute over the team's underwhelming performances in the ODI World Cup.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slammed PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf for publicly criticizing Babar Azam's team during their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign in India.

The Pakistani players and top PCB officials have been engaged in a heated dispute over the team's underwhelming performances in the ODI World Cup and the matter of central contracts. The resignation of chief selector Inzamam-Ul-Haq, amidst allegations of conflict of interest, has further intensified the turmoil in Pakistan cricket.

The Zaka Ashraf-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been under scrutiny due to allegations of leaking Babar's WhatsApp conversations with the board's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salman Naseer, to a local news channel. This incident has sparked criticism from former players like Afridi and cricket fans across Pakistan.

Furthermore, Ashraf has been unresponsive to Babar's attempts to contact him, as he has stopped taking calls and neglecting messages. Adding to the players' frustration, they have not received their salaries from the board for the past five months.

Shahid Afridi grills PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf once again! What a statement by Lala #CWC23 #PAKvsBAN @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/0sPzYHBgmJ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 31, 2023

"Zaka Ashraf not the chairman of any random club. He is the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board. He should look at a lot of things.

"I am amazed that you (referring to Ashraf) are calling up owners of media houses and telling them that people are talking against him. For god's sake, you are the chairman and you should be working towards delivering results for Pakistan cricket.

"People are talking about you because you are giving them the opportunity. Zaka Ashraf saab mind your own business. The team is playing the World Cup and you are giving statements against them. Talking against Babar Azam and others... strengthen your own seat first and then work on the problems that the cricketers are facing," Afridi said on a Pakistani TV show.

READ| What are Pakistan's chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals following their massive victory over Bangladesh?