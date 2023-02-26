Search icon
Watch: Suresh Raina rolls back years, pulls off a stunning diving catch off own bowling in KCC final

The 36-year-old cricketer picked up two catches during the match and his caught-and-bowled sent fans into nostalgia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

Watch: Suresh Raina rolls back years, pulls off a stunning diving catch off own bowling in KCC final
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

One of the most underrated yet greatest cricketers to have ever played white-ball cricket in India is none other than Suresh Raina. Throughout his career, he saved Team India and the Chennai Super Kings with his bat, delivering some truly remarkable knocks. But his batting prowess was not the only thing that made him such an invaluable asset to his team; Raina was also one of the best fielders of all time, and certainly the best Indian fielder of his generation. He took stunning catches, and made spectacular dives to save vital runs for his team. 

Nearly three years after his international retirement, it appears that Suresh Raina hasn't missed a beat. Recently, he was seen competing in the Kannada Chalanachitra Cup (KCC), a two-day tournament featuring stars from the Kannada film and television industries. Each of the six teams had a former international cricketer in their ranks, and Raina was proudly representing the Ganga Warriors, a team that had made it all the way to the tournament's final.

In the summit clash, Suresh Raina, renowned for his part-time off-spin bowling, delivered a back-of-the-length delivery to one of the Vijayanagar Patriots' batsmen. The batsman was unable to read the ball, and chipped it towards the non-strikers end. Raina, displaying his trademark athleticism, sprinted towards the ball and dove forward to take an incredible catch off his own bowling.

Watch:

Suresh Raina not only dazzled on the field but was flawless in the final with both bat and ball. He smashed 54 runs from 29 deliveries in the championship match, while also taking two wickets with the ball. His brilliant performance earned him the Man of the Match award.

Suresh Raina made a shock announcement in 2020, retiring from international cricket on the same day as MS Dhoni. Two years later, Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to a glittering career.

