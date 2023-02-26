IND vs AUS: Newlyweds KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty seek Baba Mahakal's blessings in Ujjain - Watch

Image Source: Twitter

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and his wife, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, paid a visit to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on Sunday. The newlyweds sought blessings from Baba Mahakal and participated in the 'Bhasmaarti' ceremony. The couple was welcomed with open arms by the temple's devotees, who were delighted to have them in attendance. The couple's visit to the temple was a memorable one, as they were able to experience the spiritual atmosphere and take part in the traditional rituals.

Athiya and Rahul were spotted wearing bright yellow as they offered 'jal' at the Mahakal Jyotirlinga in the innermost chamber of the temple. The two were seen paying their respects to the holy shrine.

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty, tied the knot with Team India cricketer KL Rahul on January 23rd of this year.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple. pic.twitter.com/KQ1q04nuYg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 26, 2023

The Mahakal Temple, one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, is constantly inundated with devotees seeking the blessings of Baba Mahakal, including many renowned personalities.

Recently, some members of the Indian cricket team paid a visit to the temple and fervently prayed for the speedy recovery of their injured teammate, Rishabh Pant.

“We prayed for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant. His comeback is very important to us,” Suryakumar had told reporters outside the temple.

KL Rahul has been struggling in Test cricket of late, continually dismissed for low scores. In both the first and second Test matches against Australia, Rahul was sent back to the pavilion early, and has since been subject to harsh criticism from experts.

KL Rahul was dropped from the Test vice captaincy, and it appears that Shubman Gill will take his place in the third Test at Indore. Shubman has been in outstanding form lately, having already notched four international centuries this year. Most recently, he scored his first Test hundred in his last Test innings against Bangladesh.

With India leading the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-0, their focus is now on winning the third Test and securing their place in the ICC World Test Championship final. Australia, on the other hand, are under immense pressure as they have to address a number of issues before the upcoming third Test. The loss of key players such as Josh Hazlewood, David Warner, and Pat Cummins, who have all returned to Australia, has left the team in a precarious position. Steve Smith will be taking the reins of the Australian side in Cummins' absence, and will be captaining the team for the first time in a long while. Australia must avoid a 4-0 whitewash if they are to have any chance of playing in the World Test Championship final.

READ| ENG vs NZ: Tim Southee equals MS Dhoni's long-standing batting record in Tests, details inside