WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan shows-off his flute playing skills to beat lockdown blues

The 34-year-old recently took to Instagram to display his skills with the flute while standing in his room.

As the coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has showcased his musical skills for his fans to keep them entertained during this lockdown period.

"Just playing with notes," Dhawan captioned the Instagram story.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination.

The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is currently in place till May 17.

However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India neared the 82,000-mark on Friday, while the death toll has crossed the 2,600-mark.