Watch: Shahbaz Ahmed takes his maiden ODI wicket, dismisses Janneman Malan

Shahbaz Ahmed, who replaced Ravi Bishnoi in India's playing XI claimed a wicket in his 2nd over as he dismissed Janneman Malan for 25 runs through LBW

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, the South African team lost the wicket of their most reliable player Quinton De Kock in the 3rd over of the match as he was bowled by a peach of a delivery by Mohammed Siraj.

Shahbaz Ahmed, Who was playing his first ODI match claimed a wicket in his 2nd over as he dismissed Janneman Malan LBW. Watch his maiden wicket and the celebration.

Coming to the match, South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field first. He made 2 changes in his playing XI from the previous game as he brought in Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin in place of Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan also made 2 changes in his playing XI as he included Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed in the team in place of Ravi Bishnoi and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Coming to the match, As we type, South African team has scored 171 runs after 32 over at the loss of 3 wickets.

 

Wordle 477 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9
