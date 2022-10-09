Virat Kohli provides glimpse of Team India's preparation for T20 World Cup, says 'loving the...'

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya prepare for T20 World Cup

Team India have already begun their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue took part in their training session on Saturday, and the likes of Virat Kohli as well as KL Rahul were seen battering the bowlers during one of their net sessions.

Kohli has rediscovered his run-scoring touch during the Asia Cup 2022 and he must be raring to go. The 33-year-old on Sunday offered his fans a glimpse into one of India's training sessions as Kohli was seen putting in the hard yards alongside the team of his teammates.

Virat was seen sprinting alongside Hardik Pandya in the picture shared by the former India skipper on Twitter. He also wrote that he is loving the preparation phase for the T20 World Cup.

"Love the preparation phase," wrote Kohli.

Earlier, BCCI had shared a video of the Indian players undergoing their first training session after landing in Perth on Friday. Rohit Sharma and Co will be in the city for the next seven days, wherein they will be playing two unofficial warmup matches as well, against the Western Australia XI.

Thereafter, the Men in Blue will travel to Brisbane, wherein they will play the remaining two warmup matches against Australia and New Zealand.

Team India will play their first match of T20 World Cup 2022 against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, followed by group games against South Africa and Bangladesh as well.

Rohit and Co will take on the runner-up of group A from the T20 World Cup qualifying round, as well as the winner of group B in their final Super 12 stage match.