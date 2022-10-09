'Thand bahut hai': Team India players' hilarious dialogue as they prepare for T20 World Cup in Perth

BCCI share latest episode of 'Chahal TV' from Down Under

Team India have kickstarted their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as they landed in Perth, wherein the Men in Blue will camp for the upcoming week. The BCCI meanwhile on Saturday shared a fun video of the interaction between Indian players as Yuzvendra Chahal questioned his fellow teammates regarding various topics.

From wearing the Team India blazer to the weather in Perth, the latest edition of 'Chahal TV' saw the Indian spinner put the limelight on his fellow bowlers as well as Hooda too.

All the aforementioned players discussed the prospect of representing India at the World Cup for the first time in their careers, so it turned out to be a fun session.

READ| Urvashi Rautela gets trolled by Rishabh Pant fans as she arrives in Australia ahead of T20 World Cup

Taking to Twitter, BCCI shared the 52-second long clip with the caption, "Chahal TV from Down Under, @yuzi_chahal chats up with @HarshalPatel23, @HoodaOnFire & @arshdeepsinghh as the #TeamIndia quartet shares its excitement ahead of its maiden #T20WorldCup."

During the chat, Chahal himself revealed that the weather was cold in Australia and Harshal Patel also reaffirmed the same when he too pointed out the weather in his chat with Chahal.

Meanwhile, the pair of Arsheep and Hooda shed light on the moment when they got to wear the team India blazer, which was a matter of immense pride for both of them.

READ|Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan chill out in pool ahead of 2nd ODI in Ranchi

"Jab vo blazer pehna to obviously aisa proud feel hua, magar at the same time, thode nervous bhi tha," stated Hooda.

Arshdeep meanwhile added, "Apni chhati itni badi nahi hai, lekin jaise he vo blazer pehna, toh chhati grav se chaudi ho gayi this, ap relate kr sakte ho. So, I guess bahut he khushi aur garv wala pal tha."

The Men in Blue will play two unofficial warmup matches against Western Australia XI in Perth before moving on to Brisbane where they will play the two official warmup matches against Australia and New Zealand.

READ| IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Will David Miller play in Ranchi after sad demise of his 'little rockstar'?

Rohit Sharma's men will then open their T20 World Cup campaign with a meeting against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.