'We'll come back to Chepauk next year': MS Dhoni looks forward to meet CSK fans in IPL 2023

MS Dhoni promises CSK fans return to Chepauk in IPL 2023

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is looking forward to returning to the home of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Chepauk Stadium in the IPL 2023 season. Dhoni had earlier confirmed in IPL 2022 that he will indeed return in CSK colours for the next edition as well.

Recently, 'Thala' Dhoni paid a surprise visit to Chennai as he was spotted at the airport, and CSK took to its Twitter handle to share a video of their skipper. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman is currently busy shooting commercials ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Dhoni had earlier shot a commercial with Sachin Tendulkar as the pair were spotted playing tennis together and their pictures that gone viral as well.

Furthermore, Dhoni was also part of another commercial with his former teammate Yuvraj Singh as well. The Ranchi-born player had arrived in Chennai to attend an event in the city and he promised the loyal fanbase that the team will be back to Chepauk very soon.

"We'll come back to Chepauk next year - Anbuden Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove," wrote the franchise on Twitter while sharing a picture of their captain from the event.

Indeed IPL 2023 will be played in its old home-and-away format after the last couple of seasons have to be hosted in a closed environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won't be nice to do that to CSK fans," Dhoni has said while confirming his participation in IPL 2023.