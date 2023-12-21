Headlines

Watch: Sanju Samson flexes biceps after maiden hundred for India in 3rd ODI against South Africa

Several killed in mass shooting at Prague University; suspect eliminated

Watch: Sanju Samson flexes biceps after maiden hundred for India in 3rd ODI against South Africa

Cricket

Watch: Sanju Samson flexes biceps after maiden hundred for India in 3rd ODI against South Africa

There has been much discussion about Samson's potential to become a world-class batsman, but his consistency has been lacking over the years.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 09:55 PM IST

Sanju Samson had a memorable outing for India in the third ODI against South Africa in Paarl on Thursday, December 21 as he achieved his first international century. There has been much discussion about Samson's potential to become a world-class batsman, but his consistency has been lacking over the years.

Nevertheless, his century against the Proteas could mark a turning point in his international career. As Samson elegantly drove the ball down the ground to reach his hundred, the dressing room erupted in thunderous applause.

The crowd was also on their feet, applauding an incredible innings from Sanju Samson. The right-hander fully embraced the moment, even flexing his biceps towards the dressing room during his celebration.

The pitch in Paarl posed a challenge as the ball did not come onto the bat smoothly. When the visiting team lost their captain KL Rahul at 101/3, they urgently required a strong partnership and a solid foundation to build upon.

This is when Sanju Samson joined forces with Tilak Varma, aiming to stabilize India's innings. Although Tilak struggled initially, Samson maintained a decent scoring rate. Gradually, runs began to flow from both ends, and both batsmen reached their respective half-centuries.

After Tilak's dismissal, Rinku Singh stepped onto the crease and immediately took charge, ensuring that Samson did not have to take unnecessary risks before reaching his first ODI hundred. Samson's remarkable 108(114), along with Rinku's impactful cameo, has enabled India to set a challenging target of 296/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

