Watch: Pat Cummins grabs stunning catch to dismiss Quinton de Kock in AUS vs SA semi-final

Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins combined to dismiss Quinton de Kock, a crucial wicket, in the second semi-final at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

In the sixth over, Hazlewood delivered a well-pitched ball just outside the off-stump to de Kock. The South African wicketkeeper, eager to accelerate the scoring rate after a slow start, attempted to play an aggressive shot. However, the ball unexpectedly bounced higher than anticipated, resulting in an awkward connection with the bat and sending it soaring into the sky.

Cummins, positioned at mid-on, attentively tracked the trajectory of the ball and skillfully maneuvered himself beneath it. With his hands extended high above his head, he managed to secure the catch, albeit tumbling to the ground in the process.

The wicket was a result of sustained pressure exerted by the Australians. Mitchell Starc successfully dismissed Temba Bavuma in the first over, and from then on, both Starc and Hazlewood maintained their lengths effectively. Their fielders, particularly David Warner at cover-point, played a crucial role by preventing boundaries and denying any easy singles.

This marks the eighth occasion Hazlewood has dismissed de Kock in ODIs, making him the bowler with the highest number of dismissals against the South African keeper-batter. Hazlewood's remarkable performance has limited de Kock to an average of just 15.75, with a strike rate of 4.36. Following closely behind is New Zealand's left-arm seamer, Trent Boult, who has managed to dismiss de Kock five times.