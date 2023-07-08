Watch: MS Dhoni ends social media hiatus; offers exclusive glimpse into 42nd birthday celebrations

Image Source: Instagram/Screengrab

MS Dhoni, the esteemed former captain of the Indian cricket team and legendary player for the Chennai Super Kings, recently marked his 42nd birthday on July 7, 2023. This momentous occasion was not only celebrated by his adoring fans across India, but also by admirers from around the globe.

Renowned for his humility and affection for animals, Dhoni delighted his followers by sharing a heartwarming video on July 8. The video showcased a truly unique and endearing celebration, as he reveled in the company of his four beloved pet dogs at his Ranchi farmhouse.

"Thanks a lot for all your warm wishes, a glimpse of what I did on my birthday," MS Dhon captioned the post.

In the video posted by MS Dhoni, the cricketing legend is captured at his Ranchi farmhouse, surrounded by his beloved pet dogs. The camera beautifully captures the moment as Dhoni joyfully and eagerly cuts a birthday cake. His four loyal furry companions eagerly await their share of the celebration, their eyes filled with anticipation. Demonstrating his deep affection and unbreakable bond with his pets, Dhoni lovingly feeds each of his dogs a piece of cake, making the occasion even more heartwarming and endearing.

MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni, also took to social media to express her joy and admiration for her husband's celebration. She reacted to the video by showering it with heart emojis, clearly reflecting her delight in witnessing the heartwarming bond between Dhoni and their furry friends. The couple's love for animals has been extensively documented, and this celebration serves as a testament to their shared compassion.

On July 7th, a day prior to his birthday, MS Dhoni had yet another viral moment when he graciously waved to his adoring fans from the terrace of his residence. This heartwarming gesture from the cricketing icon, as he acknowledged and expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of his fans, ignited a surge of excitement among cricket enthusiasts.

