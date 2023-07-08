Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050846
HomeCricket

Watch: MS Dhoni ends social media hiatus; offers exclusive glimpse into 42nd birthday celebrations

Renowned for his humility and affection for animals, Dhoni delighted his followers by sharing a heartwarming video on July 8.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

Watch: MS Dhoni ends social media hiatus; offers exclusive glimpse into 42nd birthday celebrations
Image Source: Instagram/Screengrab

MS Dhoni, the esteemed former captain of the Indian cricket team and legendary player for the Chennai Super Kings, recently marked his 42nd birthday on July 7, 2023. This momentous occasion was not only celebrated by his adoring fans across India, but also by admirers from around the globe. 

Renowned for his humility and affection for animals, Dhoni delighted his followers by sharing a heartwarming video on July 8. The video showcased a truly unique and endearing celebration, as he reveled in the company of his four beloved pet dogs at his Ranchi farmhouse. 

"Thanks a lot for all your warm wishes, a glimpse of what I did on my birthday," MS Dhon captioned the post.

cre_Trending
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

In the video posted by MS Dhoni, the cricketing legend is captured at his Ranchi farmhouse, surrounded by his beloved pet dogs. The camera beautifully captures the moment as Dhoni joyfully and eagerly cuts a birthday cake. His four loyal furry companions eagerly await their share of the celebration, their eyes filled with anticipation. Demonstrating his deep affection and unbreakable bond with his pets, Dhoni lovingly feeds each of his dogs a piece of cake, making the occasion even more heartwarming and endearing.

MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni, also took to social media to express her joy and admiration for her husband's celebration. She reacted to the video by showering it with heart emojis, clearly reflecting her delight in witnessing the heartwarming bond between Dhoni and their furry friends. The couple's love for animals has been extensively documented, and this celebration serves as a testament to their shared compassion.

On July 7th, a day prior to his birthday, MS Dhoni had yet another viral moment when he graciously waved to his adoring fans from the terrace of his residence. This heartwarming gesture from the cricketing icon, as he acknowledged and expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of his fans, ignited a surge of excitement among cricket enthusiasts. 

READ| Watch: Pakistani players attend Shaheen Afridi's wedding reception, opt out of Haris Rauf's marriage function

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Prominent Karnataka Jain monk Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj murdered: Report
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.