Watch: Pakistani players attend Shaheen Afridi's wedding reception, opt out of Haris Rauf's marriage function

The Pakistan men's cricket team is preparing for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. However, before embarking on this crucial cricket tour, Babar Azam and his teammates attended the wedding reception of their fellow player, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shaheen, the Pakistani pacer, tied the knot with Ansha, the daughter of former captain Shahid Afridi, in February of this year. The reception had to be postponed due to Shaheen's commitments in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) and his subsequent participation in County Cricket in England. Finally, on July 7, the reception took place in Karachi, and the entire Pakistan team was in attendance.

Pakistan's Test squad attended Shahid Afridi daughter's wedding reception in Karachi tonight.



The reception was on the same day as Haris Rauf's Walima but the squad members couldn't fly to Islamabad due to bad weather and tight schedule. pic.twitter.com/LQN4G5y5TV — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 7, 2023

It is worth mentioning that Haris Rauf's wedding also took place on the same night, July 7. However, the team members were unable to attend as the bad weather prevented them from flying to Islamabad, where the ceremony was held. Haris married Muzna Mansood Malik in a lavish ceremony, and videos of the couple from the wedding have gone viral.

The Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka by July 10. They will be playing two Tests against the Sri Lankan team, with the first match starting on July 16 in Galle. The second Test will be held from July 24 to 28 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. These two teams have a healthy rivalry, but with the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 being co-hosted by both countries, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is eager for their team to secure a 2-0 victory in the series.

Originally, Pakistan was supposed to host the Asia Cup in August-September. However, India declined to tour Pakistan for the tournament, leading Sri Lanka to express their interest in organizing it. After numerous discussions and deliberations, it was decided that the tournament would be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

