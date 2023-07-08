'Always gets dropped': Mohammad Kaif questions star's exclusion for West Indies Tests

Image Source: Twitter

Mohammad Kaif has raised concerns about the selectors singling out Cheteshwar Pujara following India's loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final and subsequently dropping him for the upcoming series against the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma and his team will be facing the Windies in a two-match series, with the first game scheduled to take place in Roseau on July 12. Pujara, unfortunately, has been excluded from the 16-member Test squad, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been given an opportunity.

During an interview on Virtual Encounters on DD India, Kaif was asked to share his thoughts on the decision to drop Cheteshwar Pujara.

"They lost the game because they could not bowl well. If we talk about England (WTC final), Australia got almost 500 runs batting first. So we could not bowl well. Understanding the conditions probably we should have batted first and added Ashwin in the first XI," Kaif said.

"So all these tactical mistakes we have made. It's not just Pujara, you have got so many players who haven't scored runs. Pujara always gets dropped. It's tough to understand why they have dropped Pujara," he added.

India conceded 469 runs after electing to field first on a challenging pitch. Unfortunately, they failed to reach the 300-run mark in either of their innings, with Ajinkya Rahane being the sole frontline batsman to achieve a half-century in the match.

Mohammad Kaif expressed his disapproval of the indecisiveness surrounding the selection of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

"Someone like Pujara, you have to take the call. Is he in your scheme of things for the future? What about Rahane? You need to have new players. Once you have new players, then leave Rahane and Pujara. Don't wait for these guys to come back in form and select them again," the former cricketer said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also raised concerns about Pujara's recent inclusion in the team due to his county performances. Additionally, he questioned the decision to appoint Rahane as the vice-captain for the West Indies tour.

"You cannot be confused about whether to have Pujara in the squad, drop him and then select him again when he goes to play county. Rahane had been out, he comes back and became the vice-captain. When it comes to selecting the senior players, you have to have a very clear idea."

