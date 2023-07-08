'See Ya, Smudge': Altercation erupts between Steve Smith and Jonny Bairstow during the 3rd Ashes Test - Watch

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Australian batsman Steve Smith had a brief altercation with England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow following his dismissal by Moeen Ali.

Immediately after Smith was caught by Ben Duckett, Bairstow uttered something to him as Smith was making his way back to the pavilion. Smith appeared visibly annoyed by the remark and even raised his voice at Bairstow before departing.

According to the stump mic, as per Sky Sports Cricket, Bairstow had said, “See ya Smudge,” to which Smith had retaliated by saying, “What did you say mate?” followed by an angry “Hey.” Bairstow would then reply,” I said ‘cheers, see you later,” as Smith went on his way.

"See ya, Smudge!"



"What was that, mate?!? HEY!"



Jonny Bairstow getting in Steve Smith's head pic.twitter.com/PyTKFuaC4s — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 7, 2023

Australia is currently four wickets down in their second innings after losing Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, and Marnus Labuschagne.

Earlier, England managed to limit the deficit damage as captain Ben Stokes and pacer Mark Wood launched an attack in their first innings, resulting in a mere 26-run advantage for Australia.

In response to Australia's 263, England was all out for 237. Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, showcased an impressive performance, taking 6-91 in 18 overs and achieving his first five-wicket test haul in England.

After lunch, England started their innings at 147-2, still trailing by 121 runs. However, Stokes quickly reduced the deficit in the afternoon session, advancing from 27 not out to a team-best 80. His remarkable innings included five sixes and six fours before being caught by Steve Smith off Todd Murphy as the last man out.

Additionally, Wood, who excelled in his day job as a pacer, contributed a quickfire 24 runs off just eight balls. His innings featured three sixes and a four.

