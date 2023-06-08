Watch: Mohammed Siraj throws ball at Steve Smith in anger after latter walks away at the last moment

Smith achieved a century while Travis Head impressively surpassed the 150-run milestone. Earlier, Australia ended the day 1 with a score of 327 for the loss of only three wickets.

The Indian cricket team's bowlers have been struggling to take wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia, and their frustration was palpable in a bizarre incident involving Mohammed Siraj.

On Day 2, Steve Smith was batting on 95, and with the help of two back-to-back boundaries off Siraj, he was able to reach his 31st Test century.

However, on the fourth ball of the over, Smith moved away from his stumps before the ball was delivered due to an issue with the spider cam. This did not sit well with Siraj, who finished his run-up and threw the ball in the direction of the stumps.

