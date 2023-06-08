'The least India could've done was...': Ramiz Raja slams Rohit Sharma and co. after poor Day 1 of WTC Final

Image Source: Twitter

The World Test Championship final got off to a rocky start for Team India, as they conceded a whopping 327 runs on the first day against Australia at The Oval. Despite opting to bowl first, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team made a promising start by taking three quick wickets. However, their momentum was quickly halted by an incredible partnership between Travis Head (146*) and Steve Smith (95*).

As Head and Smith continued to pile up runs, the Indian bowlers looked hapless and former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja was quick to criticize the team's lack of preparation. Raja pointed out that India should have played practice matches in England ahead of the final to acclimatize to the pitch conditions and weather.

It's worth noting that the Indian players arrived in England in multiple groups due to the 2023 Indian Premier League, which ended on May 29. However, this cannot be an excuse for their lackluster performance in the final.

“One-off Tests are difficult to assess what you have to do. A team comes from sub-continent conditions to these cold climates, and have to adjust in 5-6 days. That too, without even playing a game. I don't understand. This is the WTC Final, India should have at least had inter-squad matches before this. Even if you had played 3-4 one-day matches, you get acclimatized to the conditions,” Raja said on his official YouTube channel.

“It's overcast, the pitch conditions are quite different. You want to have adjustment. Bowlers also need to adjust their lines and lengths here. After four overs in IPL, you have to bowl 17 here in a day. The body needs rest,” he added further.

Two years ago, India suffered a devastating loss in the final of the inaugural tournament. New Zealand dealt a crushing blow to the Virat Kohli-led team, defeating them by eight wickets in Southampton. Unfortunately, India has not won an ICC title in the past decade, with their last victory occurring under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It was during the Champions Trophy in England that the team lifted the trophy.

