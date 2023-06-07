Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Viral Video: Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz on USA streets sparks mixed reactions - Watch

Mohammad Rizwan is currently in the United States, as he joined Harvard Business School's executive education program along with his teammate Babar Azam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 10:42 PM IST

Viral Video: Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz on USA streets sparks mixed reactions - Watch
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Mohammad Rizwan, the talented wicketkeeper-batter from Pakistan, has recently made headlines during his stay in the United States of America (USA). Rizwan, who was participating in an executive education program at the prestigious Harvard Business School with his teammate and skipper Babar Azam, decided to extend his stay in Boston even after the program concluded on Saturday, June 3.

It was during this period that an incident involving Rizwan offering prayers on the street caught the attention of social media users, sparking a wide range of reactions from people across different backgrounds. The video of Mohammad Rizwan offering Namaz on the street in the US quickly went viral, drawing both positive and negative responses.

While some individuals praised Rizwan's dedication to his faith and appreciated his commitment to observing his religious obligations, others criticized him for not finding a more appropriate place to pray.


However, there were individuals who voiced their criticism and skepticism towards Rizwan's actions.

There were some who raised concerns about the necessity of his street-side prayers, proposing that there ought to have been alternative locations available for his worship.

Recently, Rizwan took to his social media platform to offer his heartfelt prayers to the victims of the tragic train accident that occurred in Balasore, Odisha. This devastating incident claimed the lives of many innocent individuals, leaving their families and loved ones in mourning. 

"Loss of human lives is always painful as we are all one ummah. My heart and prayers go to the people affected by the train accident in India," Rizwan tweeted.

When it comes to Pakistan Cricket, there seems to be some uncertainty surrounding the nation's hosting rights for the upcoming Asia Cup. The involved boards have thrown their support behind the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in rejecting the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Najam Sethi.

Pakistan recently emerged victorious in their ODI series against New Zealand, with a comprehensive 4-1 win under their belt. However, their focus now shifts to the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, where they will be looking to deliver impressive performances. Following these events, the team will head to Australia for a three-match Test series in December 2023.

READ| Anushka Sharma spotted attending WTC Final with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh, pic goes viral

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lionel Messi to join Inter Miami after leaving PSG
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.