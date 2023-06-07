Viral Video: Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz on USA streets sparks mixed reactions - Watch

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Mohammad Rizwan, the talented wicketkeeper-batter from Pakistan, has recently made headlines during his stay in the United States of America (USA). Rizwan, who was participating in an executive education program at the prestigious Harvard Business School with his teammate and skipper Babar Azam, decided to extend his stay in Boston even after the program concluded on Saturday, June 3.

It was during this period that an incident involving Rizwan offering prayers on the street caught the attention of social media users, sparking a wide range of reactions from people across different backgrounds. The video of Mohammad Rizwan offering Namaz on the street in the US quickly went viral, drawing both positive and negative responses.

While some individuals praised Rizwan's dedication to his faith and appreciated his commitment to observing his religious obligations, others criticized him for not finding a more appropriate place to pray.

This side of Rizwan is so Beautiful. Ma Sha Allah. He is so inspiring . #MohammadRizwan pic.twitter.com/m0X2Q0kd2q — Shaharyar Ejaz (@SharyOfficial) June 5, 2023

Aik he dil ha Rizzy kitni bar jeeto #Rizwan pic.twitter.com/y3w0hJhWS5 — (@Gull_Rizz16) June 6, 2023

Amazing video.



Rizwan is praying silently without distrubing anyone, he's not shouting provocative slogans in front of worship places of other faiths. https://t.co/9nKZ2kmsTY — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) June 6, 2023



However, there were individuals who voiced their criticism and skepticism towards Rizwan's actions.

Believe it or not this is a Showoff by Rizwan. That was not needed specially filming it pic.twitter.com/6WMiQhjlGJ — Shaziyaa (@ShazziyaM) June 6, 2023

Rizwan is quite clever who know how to use available resources for fame acrosspic.twitter.com/VqyTkvnyob — Mid Wicket (@Mid_wicket_) June 6, 2023

There were some who raised concerns about the necessity of his street-side prayers, proposing that there ought to have been alternative locations available for his worship.

There are multi faith rooms like everywhere. Never have I or my family both in the US or UK ever had to pray on the street. https://t.co/U2SRq6HIq0 — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) June 6, 2023

Recently, Rizwan took to his social media platform to offer his heartfelt prayers to the victims of the tragic train accident that occurred in Balasore, Odisha. This devastating incident claimed the lives of many innocent individuals, leaving their families and loved ones in mourning.

"Loss of human lives is always painful as we are all one ummah. My heart and prayers go to the people affected by the train accident in India," Rizwan tweeted.

Loss of human lives is always painful as we are all one ummah. My heart and prayers goes to the people affected by the train accident in India. pic.twitter.com/8Rsq2TSEoD — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) June 4, 2023

When it comes to Pakistan Cricket, there seems to be some uncertainty surrounding the nation's hosting rights for the upcoming Asia Cup. The involved boards have thrown their support behind the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in rejecting the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Najam Sethi.

Pakistan recently emerged victorious in their ODI series against New Zealand, with a comprehensive 4-1 win under their belt. However, their focus now shifts to the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, where they will be looking to deliver impressive performances. Following these events, the team will head to Australia for a three-match Test series in December 2023.

