Watch: Mohammed Siraj gifts bat and shoes; Ravichandran Ashwin imparts wisdom to local players in Barbados

The players of Team India displayed gracious gestures towards the local players of Barbados, who had assisted them during their training sessions prior to the two-match Test series against West Indies. The esteemed members of the Indian cricket team not only interacted with the young players but also imparted valuable insights, while capturing memorable selfies together after the training session.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a heartwarming video, showcasing the Indian players' benevolent acts that made the day of both the local players and the fans truly extraordinary.

Premier fast bowler Mohammed Siraj generously presented his bat and shoes to the aspiring young players, acknowledging the significant role these items played in their training. Siraj expressed his delight in being able to contribute to their development and decided to gift them his cherished bat and shoes.

In addition, the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan graciously shared valuable batting tips with the players, demonstrating his commitment to their growth. Kishan even took the time to pose for photographs alongside the budding talents, creating lasting memories for all involved.

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin graciously took a seat beside a local player just outside the dressing room, generously sharing his invaluable insights regarding the game. The player, overwhelmed with joy, eagerly absorbed the valuable tips from the seasoned spinner.

In the meantime, Captain Rohit Sharma and the young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad took a moment to capture some memorable photos with the local cricketers, creating a delightful atmosphere just outside the dressing room. Meanwhile, the batting maestro Virat Kohli graciously signed autographs for the eager fans patiently waiting for him outside the training arena.

Amidst the excitement, the Indian team engaged in an intense intra-squad practice game, diligently preparing for the upcoming West Indies series. However, Virat Kohli's struggles outside the off-stump persisted, as he was once again caught behind the stumps. On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his exceptional skills, making a compelling case for a coveted Test cap in the series opener against the West Indies.

The Indian team comprised a mix of local club cricketers and their own 16 players for a two-day training practice game. This game served as preparation for the upcoming first Test, scheduled to commence on July 12th.

