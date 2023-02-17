Watch: KL Rahul takes one-handed stunner to send Usman Khawaja packing during IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Image Source: Twitter

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and both teams have kept the game evenly poised thus far. While Australia have managed to build partnerships, India have clawed their way back into the game with timely wickets. The Indian fielders, particularly KL Rahul, have complemented their bowlers admirably.

Rahul has already made two impressive catches in the first inning. The opening batter snagged a traveling catch in the slips, while Rahul took a stunning catch at point to dismiss the well-set Usman Khawaja. Khawaja had timed his shot perfectly, but he was unable to place it accurately enough to evade Rahul's grasp.

Usman Khawaja unleashed a flurry of reverse sweeps, first against R Ashwin, then against Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. He was nearly flawless, displaying sublime form during his 81-run knock, which was punctuated by twelve boundaries and one six.

Earlier, after electing to bat, the Australian openers navigated the first hour of play without loss, accumulating 37 runs in 13 overs. Their 50-run partnership came off 84 balls before Shami finally broke Warner's resistance, with the opener caught behind off a rising delivery.

Khawaja put up a tough challenge for Ashwin, who was brought into the game in the seventh over. The two added 41 runs before Ashwin finally broke through just before lunch. Ashwin then managed to trap Marnus Labuschagne (18) lbw in the 23rd over after India decided to use the DRS.

Two deliveries later, Steve Smith was dismissed for a duck after being caught behind off a low edge from Ashwin, which was expertly taken by wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat, completely turning the tide of the session.

