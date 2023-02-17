Search icon
IND vs AUS 2nd test: After Chetan Sharma's resignation, Delhi fan's placard on Virat Kohli goes viral

Sharma made startling claims such as Kohli believing he was superior to the BCCI and attempting to discredit Ganguly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

IND vs AUS 2nd test: After Chetan Sharma's resignation, Delhi fan's placard on Virat Kohli goes viral
File Photo

As the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi took center stage, an announcement during the first session of Day 1 grabbed everyone's attention. Two days after the Chetan Sharma controversy had sent shockwaves through Indian cricket, the BCCI Chairman of Selectors tendered his resignation to Secretary Jay Shah. After being appointed to the post for a second time, Sharma's departure was inevitable following his explosive comments that were exposed in a Zee Media sting operation.

As the dust settles following Sharma's resignation, a placard held by a fan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has gone viral. 

The fan, spotted in the stands, wrote "Virat Kohli is Greater than the BCCI", an image of which has been circulating the internet and social media. 

Sharma's video, which went viral, included his thoughts on Kohli, including how the former India captain had a disagreement with then-president Sourav Ganguly, resulting in a clash of egos between the two.

Sharma made startling claims such as Kohli believing he was superior to the BCCI and attempting to discredit Ganguly. When Kohli was removed as ODI captain in late 2021, Sharma asserted that Virat had been untruthful when he said he had not been asked to reconsider his resignation as India's T20I skipper, insisting that Ganguly had indeed requested him to do so. Moreover, the former India fast bowler even declared that Indian cricketers receive injections to compete in major tournaments despite being only 70-80 percent fit.

The former cricketer also alleged that there was a difference of opinion between him and the team management regarding Jasprit Bumrah's return from a stress fracture for the T20I series against Australia in September. He further revealed that, in the name of 'resting' big players such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the BCCI had been giving chances to younger players in the T20I game.

The comments created a maelstrom in the Indian cricket media, and while the team or players have yet to address the matter, according to BCCI sources, everyone has lost faith in Sharma due to his shocking statements. 

Amidst all this, Kohli, who is playing his first Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in six years, has received an overwhelming show of support on his return to his home turf, including the fan with the placard. Ahead of the Test match, Kohli personally drove down to the stadium, leaving the Delhi crowd in a state of euphoria as he departed the stadium in his Porsche after practicing.

