Watch: Aleem Dar throws Haris Rauf's sweater after being hit by direct throw during 2nd ODI vs New Zealand

New Zealand successfully defended their total of 261 in the second ODI against Pakistan, leveling the series at 1-1. The visitors were buoyed by Devon Conway's century and a brilliant knock of 85 from Kane Williamson, allowing them to put a defendable total on the board. At one stage, it seemed as though the Black Caps would easily surpass the 300-run mark. However, Pakistan's bowlers performed admirably, restricting the visitors to under 275.

However, the match had a few thrilling moments. One of these was when the fast bowling all-rounder Mohammad Wasim sent the ball flying towards the non-strikers end while fielding, only to find the right foot of Aleem Dar instead of the wickets.

The incident occurred in the 36th over, bowled by Haris Rauf. Glenn Phillips flicked a delivery towards deep square leg and ran for a single. Wasim collected the ball and hurled it at the non-striker's end. Dar was monitoring the batters' movements on the pitch and, as he attempted to take evasive action, it was too late and the ball collided with his right foot near the ankle. He appeared to be visibly enraged by the incident, and immediately threw Haris Rauf's sweater in a fit of anger, which caught the attention of the commentators.

Pacer Naseem Shah was quick to come to Dars' aid, providing a massage to the umpire. The physios were also on hand to offer medical assistance. After a brief pause, play resumed.

Pakistan fell short in their pursuit, bowled out for 182 in 43 overs. The home team had a lackluster start, losing openers Imam ul Haq and Fakhar Zaman within the first four overs. Captain Babar Azam shouldered the responsibility and remained at the crease for the next 40 overs, but his valiant efforts ultimately proved insufficient.

The third and final ODI of the series will be held at the renowned National Stadium in Karachi on January 13th. This stadium has also hosted two Test matches in the past. New Zealand will be returning to Pakistan in April-May for a total of five T20Is and five ODIs, which will be played in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

