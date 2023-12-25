Watch: '2-3 crore dedo', TV presenter's hilarious plea to KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir, video goes viral

In the viral video, TV presenter Jatin Sapru could be seen making a funny plea to KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir.

A viral video on social media features TV presenter Jatin Sapru making a humorous plea to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir. In the video, Sapru amusingly requests, "Prabhu 2-3 crore dedo (God, please give me two to three crore rupees)," evoking laughter from those watching. The 15-second clip has gained traction online, with many reacting to it with laughing emojis. Comments such as "Good one" and "Wow, great memories" have added to the video's popularity.

In the IPL 2024 auction, Gambhir-mentored KKR secured the services of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. Starc, a left-arm fast bowler, crossed the 20-crore mark, following in the footsteps of teammate Pat Cummins, who was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore on the same day.

During the auction in Dubai on December 19, the 33-year-old Starc, with a base price of Rs 2 crore, attracted bids from Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, leading to an intense bidding war. KKR and Gujarat Titans joined the fray, driving the price past Rs 20 crore before KKR secured him at a record price. Starc, Australia's premier bowler, returns to the IPL after an eight-year hiatus, having focused on national duties since 2015. His last appearance in the IPL auction was in 2018 when KKR signed him for Rs 9.4 crore, but an unfortunate fracture in his right tibial bone resulted in him missing the entire season.

Starc's IPL journey includes two seasons with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 2014, he claimed 14 wickets in 14 matches with an average of 28.71. The following year, he excelled further, amassing 20 wickets in 13 matches with an outstanding average of 14.55, achieving his best figures of 4/15 in the 2015 season. Despite investing a significant amount in Starc, KKR concluded the auction by securing nine more players. Notably, the two-time champions made a noteworthy move by signing young England pacer Gus Atkinson, marking one of the biggest bargains of the auction.