Wasim Jaffer makes a BOLD prediction on Virat Kohli's future in India's T20I side

Wasim Jaffer makes bold prediction on Virat Kohli's future in T20I side

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has made a bold prediction regarding Virat Kohli's spot in India's T20I side, given the legendary batsman's struggles of late. Kohli hasn't been able to score a single century since 2019, and he has been horribly out of form for the past months.

With young players like Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson among others knocking on the door, one has to wonder how many chances Kohli will be given, before his status as an automatic starter comes under a threat.

With the T20I World Cup in Australia later this year, the fight for spots in the Indian team will only get tougher and tougher.

Jaffer meanwhile believes that Kohli will get some more games to rediscover his golden touch, but if he fails to do that, he won't be a certain starter for India anymore.

When quizzed about the 33-year-old getting picked for India's second T20I against England on Saturday, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo "I think so, Kohli plays there is no doubt about that. But his form will be taken into consideration, you know his IPL strike-rate has not been great, he has not been in the best of form. And Deepak Hooda can give you an option of bowling so that will be taken into consideration."

Hooda scored a brilliant century against Ireland in the second T20I and followed it up with another impressive outing against England in the first T20I. The youngster however was benched for the second match, with Kohli and other senior players coming into the side.

Jaffer was questioned about the former Indian captain's future in the shortest format to which he replied, "But not straightaway, Kohli will get an opportunity to play a few games and then probably selectors take a call."

He further continued, "But I do not think he will be a certainty, without a doubt. Too many young players have done so well, in the last T20 World Cup, that strike-rate and that approach was taken into consideration and I think India need to look at it in that manner."