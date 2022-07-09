IND vs ENG: Netizens brutally troll Virat Kohli, say he is 'finished' as rough patch continues

Virat Kohli was trolled again by netizens after his dismissal versus England

Things are getting bad to worse for former Indian skipper Virat Kohli whose slump with the bat continued to Saturday in the second T20I versus England in Edgbaston. Kohli was dismissed by debutant Richard Gleeson who got rid of captain Rohit Sharma and Kohli inside 3 balls.

While Rohit did India off to a spectacular start by contributing 31 runs off 20 balls, once he was sent back to the dressing room, and Kohli walked out to join Rishabh Pant in the middle, his stay on the crease was very short-lived.

The 33-year-old could only score 1 run after which he tried to pull a short-length delivery from Gleeson but got his timing all wrong as the ball went high up in the air.

David Malan ran backwards and completed a diving catch to cut-short Kohli's inning, and the Delhi-born batsman came in for some heavy criticism from Indian fans.

While some said Kohli should be dropped, others wondered whether the former Indian skipper was 'finished'.

Here's what netizens said:

@imVkohli finished as a Cricketer. He is an Ad Machine Now.



Courtesy @AnushkaSharma — Knight Rider (@iKnightRider19) July 9, 2022

Virat Kohli is "FINISHED" — Ashutosh Ovhal (@OvhalAshutosh25) July 9, 2022

Things You Love To See, part 94:



Virat Kohli out for a single run to a 34-year old bowling on his debut. July 9, 2022

Meanwhile having won the toss, Buttler chose to bowl first after which India suffered a collapse of sorts as they went from 49/1 to 89/5 in a short span.

Ravindra Jadeja added an unbeaten 46-run knock in 29 balls which helped the Men in Blue to a target of 170/8, England's Gleeson picked up three wickets, while Chris Jordan completed four scalps.