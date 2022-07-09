Sanju Samson jets back home ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I, fans get emotional

Sanju Samson heads back to India ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I

Team India batsman Sanju Samson announced on social media that he flew back to India ahead of the second T20I match against England in Birmingham on Saturday. Samson, who wasn't included in India's squad for the remaining two T20Is of the series was part of the first T20I squad but had to make do with a place on the bench.

After a five-day gruelling Test match in Edgbaston, BCCI rested many of the senior players for the first T20I vs the Three Lions, and thus Samson was named in the squad for the first game, however, he wasn't included in the playing XI.

Fans were unhappy that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper was snubbed, despite scoring 77 off just 42 balls in the second T20I vs Ireland recently. It was the youngster's first T20 international fifty against Ireland.

After Samson flew back to India, he posted a picture of himself in the Indian jersey, thanking his fans for their continued support. His fans meanwhile got emotional as they posted best wishes for the RR skipper, despite the few chances he has received.

Check out Sanju Samson's post here:

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has been keen to try out as many options as possible ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Quizzed about the same ahead of the first T20I, the 'Hitman' said, "We know the scheduling, we got to have the understanding, players will be swapped every now and then. You can create your bench strength as well, a lot of opportunities for guys to come out and play."

With the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and other senior players back in contention for the second T20I vs England on Saturday, it remains to be seen how Rohit chooses to name his playing XI.