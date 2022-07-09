IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja's return leaves THESE players vulnerable

Who will become the sacrificial lambs to adjust non-performing Kohli, Pant, let's have a look.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will be having a massive selection headache on Saturday when the side will be facing England for the 2nd T20I. The reason is cricketers Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah will be making a return to the team.
Now Rohit will have to sacrifice at least four players from the 1st T20 game which they had won by 50 runs. Who will become the sacrificial lambs to adjust non-performing Kohli, Pant, let's have a look.
1. Ishan Kishan
In the first T20I, Ishan Kishan managed to score just eight runs, before he was dismissed by spinner Moeen Ali. With Virat Kohli making a return, he could get a chance to open with Rohit Sharma and Kishan could make way for the former India skipper.
2. Arshdeep Singh
Making his debut in the first T20I, Arshdeep Singh went on to take 2 wickets in 3.3 overs. However, with main pacer Jasprit Bumrah making a return, the debutant could be making way for the senior player.
3. Dinesh Karthik
Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik scored 11 runs in 7 balls in the 1st T20I. But India had played Ishan Kishan and DK in the first game and saw the latter become the wicketkeeper. But now with the return of Rishabh Pant, Karthik could become rested.
4. Axar Patel
After a long-break Ravindra Jadeja will return to India's T20 set-up. But to make way for him, Axar Patel could be the one who would have to vacate his place.
5. Harshal Patel
Harshal Patel has been consistent of late, but in the first T20I, he was run out for 3 runs. Talking about his bowling, he took a wicket in three overs and gave away 24 runs. He could also be replaced to either accommodate Bumrah or Jadeja.
