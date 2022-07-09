IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja's return leaves THESE players vulnerable

Who will become the sacrificial lambs to adjust non-performing Kohli, Pant, let's have a look.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will be having a massive selection headache on Saturday when the side will be facing England for the 2nd T20I. The reason is cricketers Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah will be making a return to the team.

Now Rohit will have to sacrifice at least four players from the 1st T20 game which they had won by 50 runs. Who will become the sacrificial lambs to adjust non-performing Kohli, Pant, let's have a look.