'Was working for...': Zaka Ashraf resigns as PCB Management Committee Chairman

Ashraf chaired the fourth management committee meeting at PCB's National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Friday and addressed the current cricket affairs to board members.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 12:14 AM IST

In yet another surprising development for Pakistan cricket, Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, tendered his resignation on Friday, January 19. Ashraf had assumed the position of PCB chief in June of the previous year, succeeding Najam Sethi, and was expected to serve as the head for a three-year tenure.

Multiple Pakistani media outlets have reported that the 72-year-old Ashraf has also stepped down from his responsibilities in forming the Board of Governors (BoGs). This unexpected decision follows the recent postponement of the PCB Management Committee meeting in Karachi by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

Ashraf chaired the fourth management committee meeting at PCB's National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Friday and addressed the current cricket affairs to board members. At the end of the meeting, he announced his decision to resign from the chairman post. Ashraf expressed his gratitude to PCB members and Patron Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kaka for their unwavering support during his short tenure.

"I was working for the betterment of cricket but it is not possible for us to work in this way. Now it is up to Prime Minister [Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar], whomever he nominates [will take my place]," he said at the committee meeting, as quoted by Geo News.

In November 2023, the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination extended Zaka Ashraf's tenure to three months. Ashraf's main responsibility was to finalize the Board of Governors and oversee the elections for the Chairman position after the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

It is worth noting that Pakistan cricket has not achieved any significant milestones since Zaka Ashraf's appointment last year. The men's cricket team failed to qualify for the Asia Cup final and was eliminated in the league stages of the ODI World Cup in India.

Following the disappointing World Cup campaign, the Ashraf-led management committee made significant changes to the captaincy and coaching roles. However, the revamped team suffered a 3-0 Test whitewash against Australia and is currently trailing 0-4 against New Zealand in the ongoing series. Pakistan men's cricket team's last international victory occurred 76 days ago.

