Virat Kohli wins 'Player of the Tournament' award for outstanding performances in ODI World Cup 2023

Headlines

Delhi: No Chhath Puja holiday tomorrow, schools to remain open

Watch: Rohit Sharma burst into tears after losing World Cup final against Australia

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: How many times have Australia won the ODI World Cup?

Dear Gen Z, welcome to our shared World Cup final trauma courtesy Australia: Sincerely, a millennial with PTSD from 2003

Anushka Sharma looks inconsolable, Athiya Shetty sulks in viral image as India loses to Australia in World Cup final

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi: No Chhath Puja holiday tomorrow, schools to remain open

Watch: Rohit Sharma burst into tears after losing World Cup final against Australia

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: How many times have Australia won the ODI World Cup?

ODI World Cup 2023 summary

Team India in ICC events since 2013

Players to hit century in ODI World Cup final

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Dear Gen Z, welcome to our shared World Cup final trauma courtesy Australia: Sincerely, a millennial with PTSD from 2003

Anushka Sharma looks inconsolable, Athiya Shetty sulks in viral image as India loses to Australia in World Cup final

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan in shock after Sanjay Gadhvi’s death, pay heartfelt tribute: ‘You will be missed'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Virat Kohli wins 'Player of the Tournament' award for outstanding performances in ODI World Cup 2023

Kohli's exceptional batting skills were a standout feature throughout the tournament, as he managed to score at least a half-century in nine out of his eleven innings.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 10:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Virat Kohli, the prolific run-scorer from India, has been honored with the prestigious title of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Player of the Tournament.

Kohli's exceptional batting skills were a standout feature throughout the tournament, as he managed to score at least a half-century in nine out of his eleven innings, showcasing his consistency and reliability.

His remarkable tally of 765 runs in the tournament surpasses the previous record set by Sachin Tendulkar in the 2003 tournament, solidifying Kohli's position as the highest-scoring individual batter in the history of the men's Cricket World Cup.

Impressively, Kohli concluded the tournament with an outstanding average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31. Along his journey, he achieved the remarkable feat of scoring three centuries, against Bangladesh and South Africa in the league stage, and once more against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

With the third century, Kohli reached a remarkable milestone by scoring 50 One Day International hundreds, solidifying his position as the leading century-maker in the history of this format. This extraordinary feat took place at the Wankhede Stadium, the home ground of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, whose long-standing record Kohli surpassed. It was a moment of perfection for Kohli, as he achieved this remarkable feat on Tendulkar's hallowed turf.

To conclude the tournament, Kohli showcased his exceptional skills once again, notching up a half-century by scoring 54 runs from 63 balls against Australia in the final match. However, despite his valiant efforts, India fell short of victory, stumbling at the final hurdle.

READ| IND vs AUS: Head'ache for Team India as Australia win by 6 wickets to lift World Cup title for record sixth time

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ambanis throw a star-studded birthday bash for twins at Jio World Garden: Check themes, photos, videos

Decor your house with beautiful plants

Rajasthan Congress like cricket team whose batters spent 5 years trying to run out each other: Modi

Alabama woman with rare double uterus expecting babies in both, deets inside

Meet actor who earned Rs 1500, now is a superstar, competes with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir, Akshay, is married to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE