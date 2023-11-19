Virat Kohli wins 'Player of the Tournament' award for outstanding performances in ODI World Cup 2023

Kohli's exceptional batting skills were a standout feature throughout the tournament, as he managed to score at least a half-century in nine out of his eleven innings.

Virat Kohli, the prolific run-scorer from India, has been honored with the prestigious title of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Player of the Tournament.

Kohli's exceptional batting skills were a standout feature throughout the tournament, as he managed to score at least a half-century in nine out of his eleven innings, showcasing his consistency and reliability.

His remarkable tally of 765 runs in the tournament surpasses the previous record set by Sachin Tendulkar in the 2003 tournament, solidifying Kohli's position as the highest-scoring individual batter in the history of the men's Cricket World Cup.

Impressively, Kohli concluded the tournament with an outstanding average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31. Along his journey, he achieved the remarkable feat of scoring three centuries, against Bangladesh and South Africa in the league stage, and once more against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

With the third century, Kohli reached a remarkable milestone by scoring 50 One Day International hundreds, solidifying his position as the leading century-maker in the history of this format. This extraordinary feat took place at the Wankhede Stadium, the home ground of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, whose long-standing record Kohli surpassed. It was a moment of perfection for Kohli, as he achieved this remarkable feat on Tendulkar's hallowed turf.

To conclude the tournament, Kohli showcased his exceptional skills once again, notching up a half-century by scoring 54 runs from 63 balls against Australia in the final match. However, despite his valiant efforts, India fell short of victory, stumbling at the final hurdle.

