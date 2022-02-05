Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, THIS is how senior team is cheering for India U19 ahead of World Cup final

As India U-19 gear up to take on England in the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Saturday evening, a billion people will unite in their prayers for the Indian colts to bring home an unprecedented fifth U-19 World Cup trophy. Players of the Indian senior team are no different and they've also taken to social media to share their excitement ahead of the Indian colts' summit clash with England.

Players such as Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, all of whom have represented India at the Under-19 World Cup took to Twitter and wished the youngsters good luck for the final.

While Shikhar Dhawan played at the U-19 World Cup in 2004, he held the record for the highest score by an Indian player at the U-19 World Cup, which was recently shattered by Raj Angad Bawa. Dhawan had scored 155 runs, while Angad scored an unbeaten 162 against Uganda.

Virat Kohli meanwhile was equally as decisive during his team's winning run as he led India to their second-only U-19 World Cup triumph in 2008. Pant meanwhile, was vice-captain of the Under-19 cricket team in the 2016 World Cup.

On Saturday, all of Pant, Kohli and Shikhar took to social media to wish the India U-19 players good luck ahead of their all-important clash against England.

Best wishes to our U-19 boys for the World Cup final. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 5, 2022

Virat Kohli interacted with the Under-19 team after they defeated Australia in the semifinal, and on Saturday he wished the Indian colts good luck on Twitter. "Best wishes to our U-19 boys for the World Cup final," wrote Virat.

Good luck to our young guns We’re all cheering for you pic.twitter.com/8nXJRJNVPF — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 5, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan also wished good luck to the youngsters while adding that he'll be cheering for the boys. "Good luck to our young guns, We’re all cheering for you," wrote Dhawan.

Thrilled to see #TeamIndia in the finals of #U19CWC!



I'll be glued to @StarSportsIndia and cheer for the #BoysInBlue! Hope your plans are the same.



Bring out the dhols!#BelieveInBlue https://t.co/JjDXpW4QEC February 5, 2022

Rishabh Pant also was ecstatic ahead of India's final, urging his followers to support and cheer for the young guns. "Thrilled to see #TeamIndia in the finals of #U19CWC! I'll be glued to @StarSportsIndia and cheer for the #BoysInBlue! Hope your plans are the same. Bring out the dhols!" read Pant's tweet.

The Yash Dhull led side will be squaring off against Tom Prest's Three Lions on Saturday evening at 6:30 PM IST.