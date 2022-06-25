Virat Kohli schools misbehaving fans for troubling Kamlesh Nagarkoti, video goes viral

Virat Kohli

As India is gearing up for rescheduled fifth Test game against England, the side is playing a warm-up game against Leicestershire in Grace Road in Leicester. The players are playing the warm-up match and there is a lot of crowd that is gathered to cheer for the Men in Blue. Of them, some were seen misbehaving with Indian youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Seeing the way the fans were acting, former India skipper Virat Kohli was spotted schooling the fan. In a now widely circulated clip on social media, Kohli can be seen shutting down the fan for his behaviour towards the young bowler.

It is been learnt that the fan was continuously asking for a picture of Nagarkoti, who was out in the middle as a substitute fielder. The man had soon mentioned that he had taken a leave from his job to watch the game and deserved a picture with Nagarkoti.

"I've been continuously asking for a photo. I came here after taking the day off from my office. So, I've been calling Nagarkoti to click a photo with me at least," he said.

However, unhappy with the way the fan spoke, Kohli responded by saying, "He is here to play the match, and not to click photos."

Virat Teaching a lesson to a guy in crowd who was making fun of Kamlesh Nagarkoti who was standing near the Boundary line while fielding in the practise match

'aRrOgAnT' uno @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/1urDq3jRyq — Priyanshu Bhattacharya (@im_Priyanshu_B7) June 25, 2022

As for the clash, India was seven wickets down on Day 3 at tea. Kohli also registered a half-century and will be aiming to not lose his wicket.