IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli's walk into the Lord's ground during 2nd ODI goes viral

Virat Kohli walking from the dressing room to the pitch to bat at the iconic Lord's stadium has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 11:01 PM IST

Virat Kohli

The 2nd ODI between India and England saw the Men in Blue nicely restrict the English side to 246 all-out in 49 overs. However, the hosts have also put on a strong show and already sent back four Indian batters - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Risabh Pant and Virat Kohli.

READ | IND vs ENG: Watch Mohammed Shami's stunning delivery dismisses England captain Jos Buttler

Amid the fall of wickets, a video of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli walking from the dressing room to the pitch to bat at the iconic Lord's stadium has been doing the rounds on social media.

WATCH:

As for the clash, Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya took two each. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Shami also had one wicket each to their name.

Earlier, fans were delighted after Rohit Sharma announced Virat Kohli will be playing the 2nd ODI. The former Indian skipper had missed the first game at the Kennington Oval due to a strained groin.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 declared at jkbose.nic.in for Jammu Division, get direct link here
