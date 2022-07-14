IND vs ENG: Watch Mohammed Shami's stunning delivery dismisses England captain Jos Buttler

Mohammed Shami, Jos Buttler

Indian bowlers made sure they tried to emulate the 1st ODI magic in the second game as well as they troubled the England batters at Lord's for the 2nd ODI on Thursday. The top scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 - Jos Buttler - is surely not having his best form against the Men in Blue.

The 2nd ODI saw half the team back in the dressing room inside 22 overs. After winning the toss and asking England to bat first, the Three Lions did see Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow get some runs on the board. However, Hardik Pandya drew the first blood by removing Roy while Yuzvendra Chahal came in and got rid of Bairstow, Joe Root, and later, Ben Stokes.

However, it was Mohammed Shami who bamboozled the England captain with a fuller delivery. On the 4th ball of the 19th over, Shami bowled a bit fuller and it saw the ball go straight to disturb the middle stump.

Buttler, who was looking to flick it but missed and the ball clipped his pad and directly hit the woodwork.

As for the clash, England scored 246 all-out in 49 overs. While Chahal took four wickets, Jasprit Bumrah and Pandya took two each. Prasidh Krishna and Shami also had one wicket each to their name.

Earlier, fans were delighted after Rohit Sharma announced Virat Kohli will be playing the 2nd ODI. The former Indian skipper had missed the fist game at the Kennington Oval due to a strained groin.