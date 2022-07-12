Mohammed Shami becomes the fastest Indian bowler to take 150 ODI wickets

Mohammad Shami

The Indian bowlers were all over the English batters during the 1st ODI game of the three-match ODI series. It was the Indian ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who led the Indian bowling attack from the front and broke the backbone of the English batting lineup.

READ: Watch - Rishabh Pant takes an absolute stunner to dismiss Ben Stokes

Mohammed Shami, who opened the bowling for the Indian pace attack in this game was also in fine form during this game. He moved the ball in both ways from the first over and created doubts in the mind of the English batters. As we type, Mohammad Shami has taken 3 wickets so far in this match.

Mohammad Shami took the wickets of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Craig Overton but the wicket of English skipper Jos Buttler will be cherished a bit more by the Indian fast bowler as he reached a particular milestone by claiming this wicket.

After taking the wicket of Jos Buttler, Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to take 150 ODI wickets.

READ: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami wreak havoc on the English batting lineup with five quick wickets - Watch

Jos Buttler was looking in fine form in this match and held on end for the England cricket team while the wickets continued to fall from the other end. Jos Buttler smocked a four off Mohammad Shami but the Indian fast bowler took revenge in the next delivery by getting better off the batsman in the very next delivery.

Jos Buttler tried to go for a six on a bouncer bowled by Mohammad Shami but he was caught out just inches before the boundary ropes by Suryakumar Yadav and with this wicket the Indian fast bowler claimed his 150th wicket becoming fastest Indian bowler to reach there.