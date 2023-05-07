Virat Kohli’s comment on Wriddhiman Saha goes viral after Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs

Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli praised Gujarat Titans wicket-keeper batter, Wriddhiman Saha, for his outstanding knock in an IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Saha, who does not hit the cricket balls too hard, came all guns blazing and hit 10 fours and 4 sixes in his 81 runs inning as Titans put a 227/ 2 on board. Saha not only stunned his fans but also caught Kohli’s attention.Former skipper Virat Kohli put up a story on his instagram page where he complimented Wridhhiman Saha for his rare knock of 81 runs. Along with Saha’s picture from the match, Kohli wrote a caption that read, “What a player, @wriddhi,” .

Virat Kohli enjoying the batting of Saha. pic.twitter.com/64f0WQLImF — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2023

This was only Saha’s second IPL half century as the first one came 9 years ago in IPL 2014. The 38 year old was looking good before Avesh Khan dismissed him at deep mid wicket. His opening partner Shubman Gill was as good as him with an unbeaten 94 on their home ground.

Hardik Pandya and Co registered the fourth highest total of the IPL 2023, as both Saha and Gill added 142 runs for the first wicket in only 12.1 overs. It is now the highest partnership for Gujarat Titans for any wicket and the second highest partnership for any team this season. 227 is now GT’s highest total against any team in the Indian Premier League. Hardik Pandya and David Miller contributed with 25 and 21 runs respectively.

In spite of good opening partnership, Lucknow Super Giants failed to chased down the total and lost by a huge margin of 56 runs



