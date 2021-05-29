Virat Kohli reveals why he and Anushka Sharma haven't shared photos of baby Vamika on social media

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Saturday (May 29) revealed why he and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma don’t share pictures and videos of their baby girl, Vamika on social media. The cricketer is currently is quarantining and decided to do a question-answer session on his Instagram when he shared the reason with his fans.

“In Quarantine..ask me your questions, let’s go, ” Virat posted on his story to which a user replied and asked, “What is the meaning of Vamika. How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please.”

Virat then explained the meaning of the name and also shared why there are not a lot of photos of Vamika out there.

“Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. “No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” he wrote.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child, Vamika on January 11 this year. While answering his fans’ questions, Virat got a surprise question from his beloved wife.

In her question, Anushka asked, “Where have you kept my headphones?” Replying to her, Virat said, “Always on the side table next to the bed love,” while adding grin and heart emojis.

While answering another question Virat revealed that likes to watch TV shows with Anushka in his free time.

A fan asked, “What do you do in your fee time?” to which Virat replied, “ Relax and watch some nice TV shows with Anushka.

Virat and Anushka have been working together to help people during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the couple launched a fundraiser for COVID relief and collected a whopping Rs 7 crore and even donated Rs 3 crore for the cause themselves.