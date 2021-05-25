When Anushka Sharma's mom wrote 'hope my daughter stars in Yash Raj film' in a turtle way before she became actor

Anushka Sharma has entered the 13th year of her career as an actor and has also achieved the status of being a successful producer too. The actor made her acting debut in 2008 with the Aditya Chopra directorial Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, there was no turning back for Anushka. She has starred in several hit films including 'Band Baaja Baaraat', 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', 'PK', 'NH10', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Sultan', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Pari', 'Sanju' to name a few.

Now we came across an interview of Anushka on the show 'Simi Selects India’s Most Desirable' hosted by Simi Garewal. In one of the sequences, the actor shared a bizarre anecdote about how her mother Ashima Sharma had written a wish of seeing her daughter in a Yash Raj Films' movie.

Anushka stated, "There was this one time I was driving back from Yash Raj Studios and I got the news, Adi (Aditya Chopra) told me. And I was driving back and I couldn’t drive anymore because I was crying. I was so happy... I was crying. So I stopped… I stopped the car and I pulled over and I called my mother and I told her that I got this film. And you know what my mum told me? There’s this turtle that used to be there in my living room. It was I think some Feng Shui thing. You just open the turtle and you put something like a wish inside that turtle and you shut it. And when your wish comes true you take it out."

The actor added, "So she never told me about this. But then she came down after she heard that I have got the film she opened that and showed it to me. She’d written it there ‘I hope my daughter stars in a Yash Raj film’. I swear… it’s unbelievable. So I think somewhere she always wanted me to be an actress."

Meanwhile, Anushka welcomed a baby girl named Vamika with her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli this year. The actor had revealed that she will be heading back to work in May and actually shot for brand commitments much before that.