IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli gets special jersey from Sachin Tendulkar ahead of World Cup 2023 final, pic goes viral

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli gets special jersey from Sachin Tendulkar ahead of World Cup 2023 final, pic goes viral

Recently, Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most One Day International (ODI) centuries.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar presented a jersey to former India captain Virat Kohli in anticipation of the highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 final. This thrilling match is taking place between India and Australia at the prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Recently, Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most One Day International (ODI) centuries. Tendulkar, a former India opener, had an illustrious career with 49 centuries to his name. However, during the semifinal match against New Zealand, Kohli smashed his 50th century, solidifying his position as a cricketing legend.

In a heartwarming gesture, Tendulkar presented Kohli with a jersey, adorned with a heartfelt message: "Virat, you made us proud." 

Earlier, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in the highly anticipated final of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.

Both India and Australia have decided to stick with the same lineups that competed in their thrilling semifinal encounters against New Zealand and South Africa, respectively.

Expressing his thoughts, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, emphasized the importance of maintaining composure throughout the game in order to emerge victorious in today's final.

