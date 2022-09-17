Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Virat Kohli coming back to form will provide big boost for the Indian team in the T20I CWC: Mahela Jayawardene

Sri Lankan cricket great Mahela Jayawardene feels India has suffered a major blow with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja getting injured.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

Virat Kohli coming back to form will provide big boost for the Indian team in the T20I CWC: Mahela Jayawardene
Mahela Jayawardene on Virat Kohl

Sri Lankan cricket great Mahela Jayawardene feels India have suffered a major blow with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja getting injured and not being a part of the 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, set to being in Australia next month.

READ: Umesh Yadav ruled out due to injury for the remainder of County season

Jadeja underwent a knee surgery a week back and is in the recovery phase, posting messages on social media and keeping his fans updated on his progress.

Jadeja had injured his right knee and was ruled out of the 2022 Asia Cup after playing the first two games in the continental event. The 33-year-old had also missed India's tour of the West Indies in July owing to an injury.

"It is a challenge (for India). They had fitted him (Jadeja) nicely in that No.5 role. He has been batting really well and him and Hardik (Pandya) being in that top six two guys who can give that all-round options gave India much more flexibility in that batting order," Jayawardena said on The ICC Review on Saturday.

Jayawardene felt that despite the blow, India still have much to look forward given that their star batter Virat Kohli is regaining form. The 33-year-old had taken a month-long break from cricket to focus on his mental health and returned in the Asia Cup, scoring a century.

Kohli broke his century drought that spanned 1,020 days, scoring his 71st international hundred when he smashed an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan. He finished as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 276 runs at an impressive 92, striking at 147.59.

READ: Legends League Cricket Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India Capitals and Gujarat Giants

"He was there and thereabouts pretty much (in the Asia Cup)," said Jayawardena. "He just didn't have that big score under his belt to get that confidence, especially in white-ball cricket, which is always going to happen.

"There were a few injury concerns in the last 12 months. He had little niggles and they rested him and India kept on giving people rest, with the workload that they had. So not having that consistent run also makes it tough.

"In the Asia Cup he batted well, showed what he is capable of, especially in that batting position. Going forward for India, having that stability in that line-up and having confidence that a guy like Virat is going to be a factor, is going to be a concern for the opposition as well.

"It's good to see him batting like that. We need all these brilliant players to be at their best form in a World Cup, and that's what the World Cup deserves as well. Everyone going at each other at that level. It will be a fascinating World Cup in Australia," said Jayawardene.

Jayawardena added that India would be further bolstered by the return to fitness of pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"For me the way they played, the skills, the talent, everything is there. They just need a little bit of confidence with the bat, with the ball and in the field," said Jayawardena.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 455 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 17
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.