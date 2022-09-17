Legends League Cricket Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India Capitals and Gujarat Giants

Virender Sehwag

India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will face off in the first match of the Legends League Cricket 2022. The competition will be held in Eden Gardens in Kolkata. As former cricketers fight against one another once more, the league promises to be thrilling.

Gautam Gambhir will serve as the team’s captain. Gambhir has a lot of experience managing a team in the shortest format because he previously guided the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL championship. Asghar Afghan, Jacques Kallis, and Ravi Bopara make up a strong batting order, and the bowling attack will be led by Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett, and Mashrafe Mortaza.

The Gujarat Giants also have a talented group. Virender Sehwag, a former daring Indian opener, will be in charge of guiding the group. The side also includes Chris Gayle, a.k.a. “Universe Boss.” Richard Levi, Daniel Vettori, and Kevin O’Brien are more significant additions who are eager to step up and assist their team start their campaign on a winning note.

Dream11 Prediction – India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Parthiv Patel

Batsmen – Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag (c), Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons

All-rounders – Jacques Kallis, Stuart Binny, Rajat Bhatia

Bowlers – Mitchell Johnson (vc), Mitchell McClenaghan, Pravin Tambe

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing XIs

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (C), Liam Plunkett, Pravin Tambe, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Mashrafe Murtaja, Pankaj Singh, Rajat Bhatia, Ravi Bopara

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (C), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel, Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Ajantha Mendis, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann