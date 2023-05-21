Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma net worth: Luxury cars, massive IPL salary; a look into couple’s Rs 1250 crore wealth

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Photo - Instagram)

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are one of the most popular and wealthiest couples in India, with a whopping net worth which is more than Rs 1000 crore. After his recent IPL 2023 century for RCB, take a look inside the lifestyle of Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli, who is the captain of IPL 2023 team RCB and former captain of Team India, is one of the most sought-after players in the entire world. His wife Anushka Sharma is one of the leading Bollywood actresses, with her own production house. Their combined net worth is Rs 1250 crore.

While his wife Anushka Sharma has a net worth of Rs 255 crore, Virat Kohli alone has a whopping net worth of nearly Rs 1000 crore, making him the second richest cricketer in India, right after Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's luxury lifestyle, car collection

Firstly, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have a hoard of luxury cars including the Audi R8 V10 plus, Audi R8 LMX, Audi A8 L, Audi Q8, Audi Q7, Audi RS 5, Audi S5, Renault duster, Toyota Fortuner, Range Rover Vogue, Flying Spur and a Bentley Continental GT, all of which are worth dozens of crores combined.

Further, the power couple has a large number of luxury properties across Mumbai and Delhi, including a Rs 19 crore bungalow in Alibaug and Kishor Kumar’s former house in Delhi, which has since been converted into their high-end restaurant One8 Commune.

Apart from this, Virat Kohli has a massive IPL salary. In the IPL 2023 auction, King Kohli was retained as the captain of RCB for Rs 15 crore. According to Financial Express, Virat Kohli has earned a total of Rs. 173 crore and 20 lakhs in 16 seasons of IPL.

RCB captain Virat Kohli smashed a century in the match RCB vs GT match tonight in Bangalore, making it his second century in a consecutive match.

READ | Virat Kohli’s love life: Women he allegedly dated before wife Anushka Sharma came along