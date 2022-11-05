Virat Kohli’s love life: Women he allegedly dated before wife Anushka Sharma came along

2/6

One of the most interesting dating rumour that became news was of Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia. The duo was linked up in the year 2012 when they featured in a mobile commercial.

On a talk show, Tamannaah was finally quizzed about the rumours after seven years. The South beauty put all rumours to rest by saying, "I think we spoke four words during the ad film, that’s it. After that, I’ve never met or spoken to Virat. But, I must say he was better than most of the actors we work with. And it was quite intimidating." Finally, the cat is out of the bag.