Virat Kohli’s love life: Women he allegedly dated before wife Anushka Sharma came along

Before tying the knot with Anushka, Virat Kohli was rumoured to be dating a few other actresses but none of his alleged relationships was confirmed.
Star cricketer Virat Kohli tied the knot with filmstar Anushka Sharma at a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017, ending any further speculation about his love life. The celebrity couple have since grown into a family after the duo were blessed with daughter Vamika Kohli on January 11, 2022. But before Virat met Anushka, the ace batsman was linked to several women after emerging on to the scene and becoming a famous sportsperson.
1. Sarah Jane Dias
Kohli's name was first associated with the 2007 Miss India Sarah-Jane Dias. Kohli then started coming into the limelight and had also made his debut for the senior team India after becoming the Under-19 World Cup winning captain in 2008. Meanwhile, speculations of an affair started flying between him and Muscat-born Sara. Sara's age being several years older than Kohli did not make any difference to these discussions. Later reports of Kohli's breakup with Sara, who worked in many Hindi and Tamil films, surfaced. It was told that both of them were not able to meet each other due to their busy schedule and due to this they parted. However, the discussions of the affair remained confined to the media and both of them never accepted nor denied these reports.
2. Tamannah Bhatia
One of the most interesting dating rumour that became news was of Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia. The duo was linked up in the year 2012 when they featured in a mobile commercial.
On a talk show, Tamannaah was finally quizzed about the rumours after seven years. The South beauty put all rumours to rest by saying, "I think we spoke four words during the ad film, that’s it. After that, I’ve never met or spoken to Virat. But, I must say he was better than most of the actors we work with. And it was quite intimidating." Finally, the cat is out of the bag.
3. Sanjjana Galrani
When Virat Kohli joined Vijay Mallya's team Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL after the 2011 World Cup victory, he had become the "Most Eligible Bachelor" of Team India at that time. In such a situation, it was natural for her to attract models and actresses coming to Mallya's parties. One of these was Sanjana Galrani, who had made her own identity in South Indian films. Photos of both of them started appearing on social media. But here also the same thing, both kept denying this affair. Sanjana also tried to stop these speculations by calling herself only a friend of Virat. Later, when that season of IPL ended, the discussions about their affair also ended.
4. Izabelle Leite
Brazillian actress Izabelle Leite first film in Bollywood was Aamir Khan's 'Talaash - The Answer Lies Within'. The film released in 2012.
According to reports, Virat Kohli and Izabelle dated each other for two years from 2012 to 2014. The couple never accepted their relationship publicly but in 2013 it was finally revealed that they were going around.
After breakup with Virat Kohli, Izabelle spoke openly about her relationship with Kohli in an interview. "Yes, we were in a relationship for two years. This relationship ended with mutual consent," she had said.
5. Ritika Sajdeh
According to an article of Indian Express from 2013, Ritika Sajdeh worked for Virat Kohli in 2013, when Virat Kohli came back to India after visiting Zimbabwe that year, he was seen in Mumbai with an unknown girl.
Photographers had their eyes on both of them while they were on a movie date. The girl who was with him looked uncomfortable with the presence of the photographers, she also tried to cover her face.
Later, it was revealed that the girl was sports talent manager Ritika Sajdeh. Ritika and Kohli remained as friends, later Ritika married Rohit Sharma in 2015, while Virat Kohli married Anushka Sharma in 2018.
6. Sakshi Agrawal
This Indian actress, who primarily works for the Tamil film industry, was reportedly the first girlfriend to have been associated with Virat Kohli. Sakshi has also worked in Kannada movies. However, their chemistry did not sustain longer. The relationship surfaced and lapsed in the starting years of Kohli’s cricketing career.