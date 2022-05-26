VAL vs TRA Women's T20 Challenge Live Streaming: When, where to watch Velocity vs Trailblazers in India

Velocity vs Trailblazers

The Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 will conclude with the third game of the tournament between Velocity and Trailblazers. The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time this season.

READ | VAL vs TRA Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Velocity vs Trailblazers match in Women's T20 Challenge

Currently, Trailblazers are in a tough spot after they lost their opening match to Supernovas by 49 runs. Trailblazers can only make it to the final if they defeat Velocity by a huge margin.

Velocity, on the other hand, sits in the second spot on the points table. They had a good start after they defeated Supernovas by seven wickets.

Here is all you need to know about Velocity vs Trailblazers match in the Women's T20 Challenge:

When and what time will the Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Trailblazers start? The Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Trailblazers will be played on May 26 (Thursday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Trailblazers take place? The Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Trailblazers will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune. Which channel will telecast the Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Trailblazers in India? The Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Trailblazers will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Trailblazers in India? The Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Trailblazers will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana (vc), Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, KP Navgire, Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantam, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Poonam Yadav (vc), Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, SB Pokharkar.