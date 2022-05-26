VAL vs TRA Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Velocity vs Trailblazers match in Women's T20 Challenge

Shafali Verma

The third match of the Women’s T20 Challenge will be between Velocity and Trailblazers on May 26 in Pune.

The Deepti Sharma-led Velocity will be looking to continue their winning momentum and a win over Trailblazers could also help them seal the top spot on the table before heading to the final.

Talking about Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers, they are yet to open their account after facing a heavy defeat against the Supernovas in the opening match.

The defending champions will be looking to overturn the tide in their favour, but will have to keep in mind that they require a huge win as their net run rate is low (-2.450).

Velocity vs Trailblazers Probable Playing XIs

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Salma Khatun, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Priyanka Priyadarshini

Velocity vs Trailblazers Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana (vc), Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, KP Navgire, Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantam, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Poonam Yadav (vc), Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, SB Pokharkar.