'Use and throw': Irfan Pathan's cryptic post goes viral; internet speculates on mega IPL transfer

The BCCI is likely to announce the trade by Saturday or Sunday.

Former India all-rounder, Irfan Pathan, recently took to social media to share a cryptic message, leaving netizens speculating that it may be related to the recent mega transfer involving Hardik Pandya in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Use and throw has been the real characteristic since the start...," wrote Pathan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The fans on social media assumed that Pathan's post was directed towards Hardik's trade. The talented all-rounder is poised to reunite with his former IPL team, the Mumbai Indians (MI), after moving from the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The Ownership group of MI lured hardik for these move . The move included multiple brand endorsements , 20CR + money , and MI captaincy. GT had no option but to trade as hardik said it's MI or nothing. GT only tried to get better deal — Cricket Guruji (@CricketGuruji6) November 25, 2023

The trade is a significant transaction involving the Mumbai-based franchise, which will pay 15 crore rupees as salary to the 30-year-old player, Hardik, along with an undisclosed transfer fee to the Titans. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Hardik stands to earn up to 50% of the transfer fee.

If this move is successfully executed, it will be considered the largest player trade in the history of the IPL. However, at present, neither franchise has made an official announcement regarding the trade.

Hardik Pandya has previously played seven seasons of the IPL for Mumbai before being released prior to the 2022 auctions. After joining the Gujarat Titans, Pandya led the team to consecutive IPL finals, ultimately securing the trophy in their debut season.

If Pandya ultimately signs with MI, the question arises as to whether he will play under the leadership of the iconic Rohit Sharma, who has guided the team to five trophies and has been in exceptional form.

These unanswered questions will only be clarified once the BCCI officially announces the final trading list.

