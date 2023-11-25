Headlines

Cricket

Australia captain Pat Cummins reacts to offensive post related to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; pic goes viral

In the finals against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, India suffered a defeat that shattered the hearts of the nation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 07:36 PM IST

The ICC World Cup 2023 left the nation devastated. Despite Team India's impressive ten successive wins, they were unable to lift the World Champions trophy. In the finals against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, India suffered a defeat that shattered the hearts of the nation. The pain from this unfortunate loss still lingers among the fans.

Adding fuel to the fire, a photo of Mitchell Marsh disrespectfully placing his legs on the trophy sparked outrage towards the Australian team. However, amidst this controversy, a new wave of controversy emerged. Australian captain Pat Cummins and other players allegedly liked a derogatory post targeting Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

A few days ago, an Australian Instagram account that primarily shares satirical content posted a seemingly derogatory message about Indian players following their loss in the ICC World Cup 2023. The post depicted an operating room scene, where a mother gave birth to 11 children. However, what caught people's attention was that the mother's head was digitally altered to resemble Australian player Travis Head, while the 11 babies had the faces of Indian cricket team members, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja.

The headline of this post can be read as: "South Australian Man Gives Birth To World Record 11 Sons."

However, as soon as this post was published, it received likes from the Australian captain, Pat Cummins, as well as other players, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell. Pat Cummins even allegedly commented on the post using laughing-out-loud emoticons. However, according to several reports, Cummins later unliked the post and deleted his comment. Nevertheless, a screenshot of his interaction circulated in the media.

