'Unforgettable journey': Hardik Pandya bids emotional goodbye to Gujarat Titans

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has penned an emotional goodbye note to Gujarat Titans following his trade move to five-time champions Mumbai Indians, saying it’s been an honor to play for them.



Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya bid an emotional farewell to Gujarat Titans as he embarks on a new chapter with the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Expressing his gratitude, Pandya, who captained GT for two seasons and led them to victory in 2022, took to the social media platform 'X' to convey that it had been an honor to play for Gujarat. Mumbai Indians, constrained by financial considerations, had to part ways with a significant signing, leading to the trade of Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore before the retention deadline.

Pandya, returning to Mumbai Indians after a two-year stint with GT, reflected on the unforgettable memories and experiences with the Titans. In his post on 'X,' he expressed heartfelt thanks to the fans, team, and management at Gujarat Titans, emphasizing the special place the memories with GT will hold in his heart.

The move marks Pandya as one of the few captains to be traded in the IPL, joining the ranks of players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, who experienced similar trades in 2020. Starting his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2015, Pandya played a crucial role in their victories in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. After a challenging season in 2021, MI released him, leading to his stint with Gujarat Titans.

In his IPL career spanning 123 matches, Pandya has showcased his all-around prowess, amassing 2309 runs at an average of 30.38 and a strike rate of 145.86. His contributions with the ball include 53 wickets, underlining his versatility and skills in the T20 format. As he returns to the Mumbai Indians, the franchise where it all began for him, Pandya looks forward to making a significant impact in the upcoming IPL season.