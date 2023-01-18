Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Under-19 Women's T20 WC, IND-W vs SCO-W: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

IND-W vs SCO-W U19 Women's T20 WC predicted playing XI: Here's how India and Scotland could lineup in the Match 20 of the tournament on January 18.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

Under-19 Women's T20 WC, IND-W vs SCO-W: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report
INDW vs SCOW, U19 T20 World Cup, 2023

The in-form IND-WU19 side will face SCO-WU19 in the twentieth match of the U19 Women's World Cup 2023. Led by Shafali Verma, the Indian side has been in tremendous form, having won both of their games thus far. Scotland, however, suffered a defeat in their recent game against South Africa and is yet to open their account in the tournament. To make it to the Super Six, Scotland must win their upcoming game.

India's batting unit is in excellent form, with the top two leading run-scorers of the tournament being Indian openers Shweta Sehrawat and skipper Verma. However, the Women in Blue must strive to improve their bowling unit in order to keep the opposition batters in check, rather than gifting away runs.

Match Details

Match: IND-W U19 vs SCO-W U19

Date and Time: 5:15 pm IST, January 18, 2023

Venue: Willowmoore Park Filed B, Benoni

IND-W U19 vs SCO-W U19- Pitch report

Benoni Willowmoore Park's field has an even pitch that offers plenty of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. Spinners will be key in the middle overs, as the pitch will be relatively new. With its even surface, the field provides a great balance between bat and ball, allowing for an exciting and unpredictable game.

IND-W U19 vs SCO-W U19- Weather report

South African weather is anticipated to be overcast with a risk of rain. The likelihood of precipitation is anticipated to be 20%, with a humidity level of 62%. There is a good chance of light rain.

Live Streaming Details

Where to watch IND vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will not be telecast in India. Although, you can tune in to the Star Sports Network to watch the knockout games.

Where to watch IND vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live online in India?

The India vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website.

At what time will IND vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Scotland U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will begin at 1:30pm IST.

Predicted Playing XIs for IND-W vs SCO-W

India: Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali Verma (c), Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sonia Mendhiya, Hrishita Basu/Hurley Gala, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Parshavi Chopra, Shabnam MD

Scotland: Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister (wk), Emma Walsingham, Nayma Sheikh, Katherine Fraser (c), Olivia Bell, Maryam Faisal, Niamh Muir, Orla Montgomery, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Maisie Maceira

READ| India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill on verge of breaking this HUGE record of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 best-looking cars that you can’t afford to miss
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Bhediya: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend Varun Dhawan starrer premiere
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon make heads turn at awards show
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 578 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.