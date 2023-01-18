Search icon
India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill on verge of breaking this HUGE record of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan

Shubman Gill, 23, has played 18 ODIs, 3 T20Is, and 13 Test matches for Team India and has hit 2 centuries and 5 half-centuries in ODI so far.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

Indian opener Shubman Gill is on the verge of breaking a huge ODI record of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. It is to be noted that star batter Kohli and veteran opener Dhawan hold the record for the joint-fastest batters to complete 1000 runs for Team India in the 50-over format.

Kohli and Dhawan managed to reach the milestone in 24 innings. On the other hand, right-handed batter Gill has scored 894 runs from 18 innings in ODI cricket and it is expected that he would break the record held by Dhawan and Kohli in the thre-match New Zealand series, which is set to begin on Wednesday (January 18).

Gill, 23, has played 18 ODIs, 3 T20Is, and 13 Test matches for Team India and has hit 2 centuries and 5 half-centuries in ODI so far. Gill made his ODI debut for India in 2019 against New Zealand.

India are scheduled to play against New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

India vs New Zealand Predicted Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mohammd Shami

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (c), Glenn Phillips, Micheal Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Dough Bracewell, Matt Henry

 

