U19 World Cup: Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari shine as India record dominant 201-run victory vs United States

This win solidified India's unbeaten streak in the tournament, as they had already secured a spot in the super six stage by winning their first two matches.

Arshin Kulkarni delivered an impressive century filled with powerful strokes, while pacer Naman Tiwari took four wickets, leading India to a resounding 201-run victory over the USA in their final group game of the U-19 World Cup in Bloemfontein, South Africa on Sunday. This win solidified India's unbeaten streak in the tournament, as they had already secured a spot in the super six stage by winning their first two matches. As leaders of group A, India now advances to the next stage.

Left-handed opener Arshin Kulkarni stole the show with his remarkable knock of 108 runs, while number three batsman Musheer Khan played a crucial supporting role with 73 runs. Together, they propelled India to a massive total of 326 for five after being asked to bat first.

wins out of for the #BoysInBlue



Opener Arshin Kulkarni is adjudged the Player of the Match for his solid ton #TeamIndia register a 201-run win over USA



Scorecard https://t.co/OAbsdAHOj5#BoysInBlue | #INDvUSA pic.twitter.com/hMILAYvmEz — BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2024

The Indian bowlers, led by left-arm pacer Naman Tiwari, perfectly complemented the dominant batting performance. Tiwari's exceptional figures of 4/20 restricted the USA to a meager 125 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs.

The USA team appeared ill-prepared to overcome the daunting target set before them. Their pursuit got off to a shaky start as Tiwari and his fellow fast bowler Raj Limbani (1/17) unleashed a fiery attack with the new ball, decimating the USA top-order within the first 10 overs.

Limbani swiftly dismissed Prannav Chettipalayam in the opening over, while Tiwari showcased the same precision he had demonstrated against Ireland. He swiftly dismissed opener Bhavya Patel in the second over and then claimed the wicket of skipper Rishi Ramesh in the eighth over.

Tiwari's bowling prowess didn't stop there. He also managed to dismiss the determined Utkarsh Srivastava, who emerged as the top-scorer for the USA team with a resilient 73-ball 40, as well as Manav Nayak.