U-19 World Cup 2024: India, Pakistan secure semifinal spots, know who they will face in matches for final spot

Twitter
Headlines

'Such a cheap publicity...': Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey for 'spreading fake news'

Meet Indian who once owned floors in Burj Khalifa, private jet, but sold Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74 due to...

'Being a cancer survivor...': Actress Chhavi Mittal slams Poonam Pandey's death hoax, calls it...

Shutdown in Ladakh as protesters march for statehood in freezing cold

Fiji's Deputy PM Biman Prasad to embark on week-long visit to India, includes trip to Ayodhya

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Such a cheap publicity...': Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey for 'spreading fake news'

Meet Indian who once owned floors in Burj Khalifa, private jet, but sold Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs 74 due to...

Meet woman, who co-founded Rs 10000 crore firm, donated Rs 213 crore to charity, she is...

Indian desserts based on zodiac sign

Most sixes for India in U19 World Cup history

7 ways to cure sinus

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

'Such a cheap publicity...': Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey for 'spreading fake news'

'Being a cancer survivor...': Actress Chhavi Mittal slams Poonam Pandey's death hoax, calls it...

Vicky Jain comments on his mother's words against Ankita Lokhande during Bigg Boss 17: 'When we came back...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

U-19 World Cup 2024: India, Pakistan secure semifinal spots, know who they will face in matches for final spot

Pakistan followed India's footsteps to cruise into the Under-19 World Cup 2024's semifinals after clinching a narrow victory over Bangladesh in their Super Six clash.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 08:25 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Under-19 World Cup 2024 is almost done, and the knockout rounds are here. India got into the semifinals by winning all five matches in Group 1. Similarly, South Africa and Australia have made it to the semifinals from Group 2. Pakistan also joined the semifinals after beating Bangladesh by five runs on February 3. This win decided the lineup for the Under-19 World Cup 2024 semifinals.

Team India, leading in Group 1 during the Super Six stage, will play against host South Africa, who came second in Group 2. Indian batters should watch out for South Africa's top bowler Kwena Maphaka, who took the most wickets in the tournament with 18 in five matches. The first Under-19 World Cup semifinal between India and South Africa is on February 6th in Benoni.

In the second semifinal, Pakistan, having secured their spot, will face Australia, the unbeaten team in the World Cup. This clash between Australia and Pakistan is set for February 8th in Benoni.

The ICC has also kept a reserve day for both semifinal matches. The final is scheduled for February 11 in Benoni, with a reserve day too. The Under-19 Indian team aims to win the title for the sixth time, showing great performance against teams like New Zealand and Bangladesh.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Excise policy case: ED approaches court after Arvind Kejriwal skips five summons

Viral video: King cobra coiled on ceiling fan sends shivers online, watch

Weather Update: IMD issues rain, thunderstorms alerts in Delhi for 2 days; check forecast here

This star had no hits for 13 years, earned just Rs 51 for a film, caused controversy by converting to Islam, now he...

Meet woman, she replaced IIT graduate who got fired from Rs 100 crore salary job, her salary was just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE