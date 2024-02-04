U-19 World Cup 2024: India, Pakistan secure semifinal spots, know who they will face in matches for final spot

Pakistan followed India's footsteps to cruise into the Under-19 World Cup 2024's semifinals after clinching a narrow victory over Bangladesh in their Super Six clash.

The Under-19 World Cup 2024 is almost done, and the knockout rounds are here. India got into the semifinals by winning all five matches in Group 1. Similarly, South Africa and Australia have made it to the semifinals from Group 2. Pakistan also joined the semifinals after beating Bangladesh by five runs on February 3. This win decided the lineup for the Under-19 World Cup 2024 semifinals.

Team India, leading in Group 1 during the Super Six stage, will play against host South Africa, who came second in Group 2. Indian batters should watch out for South Africa's top bowler Kwena Maphaka, who took the most wickets in the tournament with 18 in five matches. The first Under-19 World Cup semifinal between India and South Africa is on February 6th in Benoni.

In the second semifinal, Pakistan, having secured their spot, will face Australia, the unbeaten team in the World Cup. This clash between Australia and Pakistan is set for February 8th in Benoni.

The ICC has also kept a reserve day for both semifinal matches. The final is scheduled for February 11 in Benoni, with a reserve day too. The Under-19 Indian team aims to win the title for the sixth time, showing great performance against teams like New Zealand and Bangladesh.